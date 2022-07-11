Save up to $579 on Surface devices with these back-to-school deals

As the annual back-to-school season approaches, many companies offer customers options to buy their tablets and laptops with considerable discounts. Surface devices are no exception, so you can get one of Microsoft's computers for much less than before.

Surface Pro 8 (all configurations): up to 22% off at Amazon US.

First, we have the Surface Pro 8, the first significant upgrade in the Surface Pro line-up in years. The computer offers a 13-inch 120 Hz display with thin bezels, 11th gen Intel CPUs, and up to 32 GB of RAM. Note that the Surface Pro 8 does not come with the Type Cover or Surface Pen in the box. The latter is currently available with a 15% discount at Amazon US.

Surface Laptop Studio (all configurations): up to 13% off at Amazon US.

The Surface Laptop Studio is one quirky computer with a form factor that will not fit everyone. Still, it is a powerful laptop with a high refresh rate display, the Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, 11th gen Intel processors, and up to 32 GB of RAM / 2 TB SSD.

Surface Pro X SQ1 (8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD): $899, $198 off at Amazon US.

The Surface Pro X SQ1 is Microsoft's first attempt to produce a mainstream Windows tablet with an ARM processor, co-developed with Qualcomm.

The Surface Laptop, one of the most successful Surface devices, is a universal machine you can recommend to everyone thanks to its classic chassis, premium materials, and powerful hardware. It is a “you can't go wrong with it” Windows laptop, which is now available with a massive discount.

Surface Go 3 (Intel Core i3, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD): $579, $50 off at Amazon US.

If the Surface Pro 8 is too expensive, the Surface Go 3 is here to save the date. It does not offer a high refresh screen, but it has powerful enough internals, and, more importantly, an affordable price tag.

Surface Duo 2 (128 GB variant): $1,372, $127 off at Amazon US.

Microsoft's second-gen dual-screen smartphone remains on the enthusiast's side of the market with its unorthodox form factor and a somewhat steep price tag. Microsoft wants to tempt more users to pull the trigger on the Surface Duo 2 (128 GB config) with a $127 discount.

