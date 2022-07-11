Google One Premium offering new premium Workspace features

Google has announced that customers who buy Google One Premium subscriptions will get access to premium Google Workspace features. It plans to add more premium Google Workspace features over time, but initially it’s rolling out enhanced video calling in Google Meet from today.

With enhanced Google Meet video calls, the one-hour limit for group video calls is lifted to 24 hours. You can also filter out background noises, so participants can be heard clearly, and calls can be recorded and saved to Google Drive, so you can “relive and share special moments”. In the future, premium features across other products like Gmail and Calendar will become available.

Other perks of becoming a Google One Premium member include access to an Android and iOS VPN, Pro Sessions, and Gold status on Play Points. It also unlocks features from other Google One tiers including 10% Google Store rewards, Google Photos editing features, access to Google experts, and 2 TB of Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos storage.

Google One Premium membership costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. The new Google Workspace premium features are available to customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, and Australia with more countries being added soon.