Space Marine 2 success changes everything for Saber Interactive

Just over two weeks after the launch of its hit Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2, developer Saber Interactive is already seeing major benefits from the title's popularity. Speaking to IGN, Saber Creative Director Tim Willits described Space Marine 2 as the "fastest-selling game of his career," surpassing even his work on major franchises at id Software like Doom and Quake.

While exact sales figures have not been released, publisher Focus Entertainment has confirmed over two million players at launch. Space Marine 2 also achieved the highest concurrent player count on Steam for any Warhammer game ever.

With this level of success, Willits stated Space Marine 2 "changes everything" Saber does going forward. It allows the studio to "dream bigger" with future projects.

During our company party, I gave a little 30-second speech and I told the whole team, this changes everything we do moving forward, from our small games like our third-party publishing games, to A Quiet Place next month. We have Toxic Command coming up with Focus soon. Everything that we do now, this changes

In the short-term, Saber will support Space Marine 2 with new content like additional missions, maps, enemies, and weapons. But the game's performance also opens the door to story DLC and even the potential for a Space Marine 3 down the line.

Willits and the game's director have floated some story ideas they could explore further. "We just have to figure it out. I would love to do it," Willits said of the next Space Marine title. "There are so many different factions. There are other chapters too, that are interesting."

For other Saber games in development, the studio now has more resources at its disposal. This includes Jurassic Park game and the troubled KOTOR remake, which Willits affirmed is still in active development.

Right now, we are focused on development. We look forward to sharing more when the time is right. There you go, brother.

Within the company, Willits observed staff now carry themselves with more "passion and responsibility" thanks to Space Marine 2. Saber will seek to replicate this success by offering free post-launch classes to keep players engaged.