Shocker: Netflix actually cuts subscription prices in over 30 countries

Usually, when a popular streaming service announces a change in prices, they tend to be higher than the previous cost. However, Netflix is giving many folks around the world a nice surprise. The Wall Street Journal reports that over 30 countries have received price cuts from Netflix.

Countries that have seen Netflix's price cuts on certain plan tiers include Libya, Iran, Kenya, Croatia, Bulgaria, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. In some cases, plan tiers have been cut down by almost half in some countries. Unfortunately, North America will not see price cuts in Netflix plans.

In a statement, a Netflix spokesperson stated that its subscribers "have never had more choices when it comes to entertainment." That could explain these price changes, as more streaming services like Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and others expand from the US to other parts of the world.

It might also have something to do with Netflix's plan to expand its account-sharing fees to a worldwide audience. After testing in a small number of countries in 2022, it recently expanded those fees to four more countries, including Canada. However, those plans have come under heavy criticism from Netflix customers who feel they shouldn't force friends and family to pay extra to share their accounts. So far, Netflix has yet to expand those plans in larger markets like the US.