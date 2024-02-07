Snapchat is planning to make navigation and UI for Stories similar to its Spotlight

Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snapchat, has announced that the company is thinking of bringing a similar User Interface (UI) for its Stories and Spotlight features.

During its earnings call to investors, the Spiegel emphasized that Snapchat has surpassed 800 million active users which accounts for an increase of 8% from last year. The company also saw an increase in revenue by 5% alongside falling expenses.

Spiegel highlighted three main aspects the social media giant is going to focus on for the next quarter. He stated:

“First, we are continuing to evolve our machine learning models to drive more ad interactions across our platform. Second, we are working to unify the content experience across Spotlight and Stories to improve the user experience and deepen engagement. Lastly, we are shifting more of our focus towards user growth and deepening engagement in our most highly monetizable geographies, including North America and Europe.”

Expanding more on a unifying experience for Spotlight and Stories, Spiegel mentioned that he wants to apply ranking improvements and algorithms of Spotlight to Stories. Additionally, the CEO highlighted that the personalized experience Spotlight possesses could be applied to Stories for a better user experience.

Spiegel explained that the difference in UI between Spotlight and Stories is a “frustrating” thing for users. This was due to the limited inventory for Stories as compared to Spotlight which meant that "ranking and model improvements" available for Spotlight weren't for Stories.

The CEO elaborated:

"I think one of the most frustrating things from a user experience perspective is that the UI and navigation for Spotlight is different than the UI and navigation for Stories. So the initial steps here are really trying to unify the UI and then unify the navigation and make sure there aren't any negative secondary impacts to various parts of our business.”

The company also completed a third-party audit on brand safety that would be helpful for advertisers on the platform. The review suggested that 99% of the content on Spotlight is safe for brands.

Lastly, Spiegel suggested that Snapchat is also going to invest more in features for iOS users in North America and Europe. If you're interested in reading the full transcript of Snap's earnings call for Q4 2023, you can click here.

Via: TechCrunch