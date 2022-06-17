Snapchat is testing Snapchat Plus as a paid subscription

Social media app, Snapchat, famous for its filters and streaks may now be getting a premium update. Snapchat Plus is in the making with reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi sharing a sneak peek too. The subscription is being tested internally at the moment.

Snapchat Plus will allow users to access new features early, among other perks. According to Paluzzi's tweet, users can pin their friends as their "#1 BFF", similar to MySpace. They can also see who rewatches their stories and choose exclusive customizable icons. Moreover, if the friend shares their location, users can see it from the last 24 hours. Additionally, subscribers can pin conversations to maintain priority. Snapchat Plus also offers badges that appear next to your name. The badges show that the user is a premium subscriber.

#Snapchat is working on a subscription plan called Snapchat+ 👀



ℹ️ Snapchat+ gives you access to exclusive, experimental and pre-release features such as the ability to pin 📌 the conversation with your Best Friend, the access to custom Snapchat icons, a special badge, etc... pic.twitter.com/VrMbyFlFvI — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 16, 2022

In a statement to The Verge, Snap spokesperson Liz Markman confirmed the report, stating that:

We’re doing early internal testing of Snapchat Plus, a new subscription service for Snapchatters. We’re excited about the potential to share exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features with our subscribers, and learn more about how we can best serve our community.

Screenshots from the internal testing show the subscription priced at €4.59/month or €45.99/year.

That said, it is important to note that this subscription is still under development, it's unclear when it will launch and what the cost for the general public will be. With other free apps like Twitter and Telegram introducing premium features, it was only a matter of time before Snapchat did the same as well.

Source: The Verge