Windows 11 'Moment 5' Update is now rolling out to all users

The Windows 11 "Moment 5" Update, Microsoft's latest feature drop for its operating system, is now available for all users. Microsoft started updating all supported systems as part of the April 2024 Patch Tuesday updates, which were released today, April 9.

The "Moment 5" update was first released on February 29, 2024, for "seekers" or those willing to install Windows updates manually from the Settings app. In March, Microsoft expedited the rollout, making the "Moment 5" update available to all as the latest optional non-security update. Now, it is a mandatory update for all Windows 11 users.

Unlike previous updates, "Moment 5" is a rather small release with a few notable changes and new features. The most notable changes in the update include smart predictions for Snap Layouts, all sorts of improvements for the Settings app, and a few updates for existing accessibility features. You can learn more about the update in our dedicated Windows 11 "Moment 5" review.

To get the latest Windows 11 features, head to the Settings app and open "Windows Update." Click "Check for updates" and wait for your system to find, download, and install KB5036893 (build number 22631.3447).

Interestingly, "Moment 5" features are available not only for Windows 11 version 23H2 users but also for those still on version 22H2. However, the upcoming Windows 11 version 24H2, which was recently confirmed to be this year's feature update, will be a full build update (allegedly build 26100). It is also worth noting that some apps, such as StartAllBack and ExplorerPatcher, are currently preventing users from upgrading (full list can be found here).

Customers who prefer stability over new features will be glad to know that Microsoft is getting ready to ship the first LTSC build of Windows 11. It was recently leaked ahead of its official announcement, and Microsoft itself later confirmed its existence in the official documentation.