Save $100 off the Intel 14th Gen Core i9-14900KS CPU at its lowest price ever on Amazon

In March 2024, Intel officially announced the 14th-generation Core i9-14900KS CPU. The company said it has the fastest Intel clock speed of 6.2 GHz. Right now, you can get that same CPU in your compatible gaming PC rig for a big discount, taking it to its lowest price to date.
At the moment, you can get the Intel 14th Gen Core i9-14900KS CPU for $649.99. That's its lowest price ever and a $100 discount off its $749.99 MSRP.
The CPU has 24 cores (8 Performance cores and 16 Efficient cores) and 32 threads along with 36MB of Intel Smart Cache and 32MB of L2 Cache. It can also support both DDR4-3200 and DDR5-5600 memory with a maximum memory size of 192 GB and a maximum memory bandwidth of 89.6 GB a second.
Some of the other hardware stats for this chip include
- Max Turbo Frequency - 6.2 GHz
- Performance-core Max Turbo Frequency - 5.7 GHz
- Efficient-core Max Turbo Frequency - 4.5 GHz
- Performance-core Base Frequency - 3.2 GHz
- Efficient-core Base Frequency - 2.4 GHz
- Onboard GPU - Intel UHD Graphics 770
- Graphics Base Frequency - 300 MHz
- Graphics Max Dynamic Frequency - 1.65 GHz
- PCI Express Revision - 5.0 and 4.0
- PCI Express Configurations - Up to 1x16+4, 2x8+4
- Max number of PCI Express Lanes - 20
- Sockets Supported - FCLGA1700
In addition, this CPU supports Intel's Application Performance Optimization feature. This allows the processor to automatically boost the performance of certain games that are using the CPU. The list of games that are currently supported are:
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- World of Tanks
- Dreams Three Kingdoms 2 (PRC)
- F1 22
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Rainbow 6 Siege
- Serious Sam 4 (VLK)
- Strange Brigade (VLK)
- Watch Dog Legion
- Metro Exodus
- World War Z
- Dirt 5
- World of Warcraft
That list of games could get bigger as time goes on.
- Intel 14th Gen Core i9-14900KS CPU for $649.99 ($100 off MSRP)
