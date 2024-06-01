Save $100 off the Intel 14th Gen Core i9-14900KS CPU at its lowest price ever on Amazon

In March 2024, Intel officially announced the 14th-generation Core i9-14900KS CPU. The company said it has the fastest Intel clock speed of 6.2 GHz. Right now, you can get that same CPU in your compatible gaming PC rig for a big discount, taking it to its lowest price to date.

At the moment, you can get the Intel 14th Gen Core i9-14900KS CPU for $649.99. That's its lowest price ever and a $100 discount off its $749.99 MSRP.

The CPU has 24 cores (8 Performance cores and 16 Efficient cores) and 32 threads along with 36MB of Intel Smart Cache and 32MB of L2 Cache. It can also support both DDR4-3200 and DDR5-5600 memory with a maximum memory size of 192 GB and a maximum memory bandwidth of 89.6 GB a second.

Some of the other hardware stats for this chip include

Max Turbo Frequency - 6.2 GHz

Performance-core Max Turbo Frequency - 5.7 GHz

Efficient-core Max Turbo Frequency - 4.5 GHz

Performance-core Base Frequency - 3.2 GHz

Efficient-core Base Frequency - 2.4 GHz

Onboard GPU - Intel UHD Graphics 770

Graphics Base Frequency - 300 MHz

Graphics Max Dynamic Frequency - 1.65 GHz

PCI Express Revision - 5.0 and 4.0

PCI Express Configurations - Up to 1x16+4, 2x8+4

Max number of PCI Express Lanes - 20

Sockets Supported - FCLGA1700

In addition, this CPU supports Intel's Application Performance Optimization feature. This allows the processor to automatically boost the performance of certain games that are using the CPU. The list of games that are currently supported are:

Final Fantasy XIV

Red Dead Redemption 2

World of Tanks

Dreams Three Kingdoms 2 (PRC)

F1 22

Guardians of the Galaxy

Rainbow 6 Siege

Serious Sam 4 (VLK)

Strange Brigade (VLK)

Watch Dog Legion

Metro Exodus

World War Z

Dirt 5

World of Warcraft

That list of games could get bigger as time goes on.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

With the added benefit of Amazon Prime membership, you'll get fast and free delivery on the above deal. Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days, and more:

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.