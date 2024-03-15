Some new Senua's Saga: Hellblade II screenshots were taken in the game's Photo Mode

Developer Ninja Theory and publisher Microsoft are a little more than two months away from releasing Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. Today, Ninja Theory released some new screenshots from the fantasy themed action-adventure game that were taken with its Photo Mode feature.

Photo mode returns in Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. Here are some shots we took purely using photo mode in-game this week. pic.twitter.com/zd6P3829Tk — Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) March 15, 2024

The first Hellblade game also had Photo Mode, but posts on Ninja Theory's X (formerly Twitter) account show that this feature will allow gamers to take some pretty spectacular images from Hellblade II.

The game will use Epic's Unreal Engine 5 for its impressive and near-photo realistic graphics. Ninja Theory has not revealed any additional features for the Photo Mode but if it can take screenshots that look this good, we think it will be a well-used part of Hellblade II.

In case you might not be aware of the game, here's a quick summary:

The sequel to the award winning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Senua returns in a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland. Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without. Sink deep into the next chapter of Senua’s story, a crafted experience told through cinematic immersion, beautifully realised visuals and encapsulating sound.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is currently available to pre-order on Steam, and on the Xbox Store. It will be released as a digital-only title on May 21 for the price of $49.99. There's no word if the game will be available in special digital editions with extra content. Hellblade II will also be a Day One release for PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass.