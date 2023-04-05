Some Windows Insiders are getting their USB drives for Windows 11 clean installs

In mid-March, Microsoft offered people in the Windows Insiders program a way to get a free USB drive so they could perform a clean install of Windows 11. Now it looks like those drives are starting to reach some Insiders' mailboxes.

Got the WIP USB in the mail today. It’s custom branded with the insider logo! @XenoPanther pic.twitter.com/p4NEYpNnr6 — Noah (@noah_will) April 5, 2023

Twitter user Noah_will (via XenoPanther) posted an image of his USB drive, which as you can see has the Windows Insider logo on it. The drive has 64GB of storage on it, according to Noah. Microsoft previously said shipments of the drives could take between six to eight weeks. So it looks like those shipments are actually taking a lot less time to reach some people.

Just a reminder: Microsoft originally offered to send these drives to Insiders because it had just launched the Canary Channel. However, Insiders on the Dev build automatically got "updated" to the Canary Channel, which means that if they wanted to stay with the Dev builds, they would have to perform a clean install of Windows 11. The drives Microsoft sent out will allow those users who want to stay on the Dev channel to perform that new install.