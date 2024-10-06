Batman: The Telltale Series and The Enemy Within offer free episodes on Xbox

Telltale Games, known for its story-driven and choice-based video games of popular franchises, created two series about the Dark Knight—2016's Batman: The Telltale Series and its sequel the following year, Batman: The Enemy Within. Xbox users can now grab several Batman episodes for no cost.

Both titles are divided into several episodes that were published over time. Now, some episodes for each game are free to download from the Microsoft Store. Regarding Batman: The Telltale Series, the fourth, second, and third episodes are free to be played.

In the case of Batman: The Enemy Within, an even larger chunk is free. Users can discover the bulk of the story and play through episodes two to five without spending a single buck.

Both games are available for Xbox One and Series X|S. The following episodes from two Telltale titles are available to get for free:

The Telltale Series - Episode 3: New World Order

The Telltale Series - Episode 4: Guardian of Gotham

The Telltale Series - Episode 5: City of Light

The Enemy Within - Episode 2

The Enemy Within - Episode 3

The Enemy Within - Episode 4

The Enemy Within - Episode 5

As anyone who's played one of its games can attest, Telltale specializes in producing episodic, branching narratives where the choices of the player forge Bruce Wayne's path as Batman. However, given that production ended in 2017, these episodes may represent one of the only chances to experience their unique take on the Dark Knight without purchasing the full seasons.

The Season Pass, which includes all episodes of The Enemy Within and The Telltale Series, is available for $14.99. Episodes other than free ones are available individually for $4.99. It is not known just yet for how long the episodes will be available for free.