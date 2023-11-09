StartAllBack working relentlessly to improve Windows 11 23H2 Explorer, Taskbar, system tray

If you are a Windows enthusiast or follow Neowin or other similar news outlets, you are probably well aware that Microsoft recently released two feature updates for Windows 11 in very quick succession. Windows 11 version 22H2 Moment 4 was out towards the end of September while version 23H2 was released about a month later at the end of October.

And despite the improvements, not everyone is a fan of how Windows looks and feels which is why there are third-party apps available for tweaking and modding. Recently Start11 v2 was released with rounded Taskbar elements, and new Start menu layouts, among other things.

Apart from that, Windhawk, which provides an extensive list of mods, is finally out of beta. A new offline installer has been added, among other improvements.

StartAllBack Windows 7 theme

StartAllBack, which is another tweaking tool, has also been receiving very regular updates ever since Windows 11 23H2 reached the Beta channel. There are multiple bug fixes and improvements that have been baked in so far which include workarounds and resolutions related to File Explorer crashes, Start menu bugs, and more.

In recent history at least, when a new feature update is out, Shell-related issues like this are fairly common.

Aside from fixes, there are new additions too as the latest beta update version 3.7 brings "Enhanced System Tray". The full changelog for the recent changes related to Windows 11 23H2 is given below:

Version 3.7 BETA - Enhanced System Tray Available on all displays with pixel-perfect icons

Compatible with Settings but spot new tweaking UI Version 3.6.16 6 Nov 2023 Workaround 23H2 Explorer crashes Version 3.6.15 26 Oct 2023 Removed taskbar Chat icon Version 3.6.14 21 Oct 2023 Minor improvements and fixes Version 3.6.13 4 Oct 2023 Fix 23H2 native start menu under vertical taskbar

If you want to try StartAllBack, you can head over to this page on its official website.