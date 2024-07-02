Suno AI music and song generator app now available for iOS devices

Suno, a popular AI music and song generator service used by over twelve million people on the web, has launched its first mobile app for iOS devices. Suno for iOS allows users to easily create their own music by simply providing text descriptions or recording audio with their phone. Users can generate 4-minute-long songs and 2-minute-long song extensions.

At Suno, we're on a mission to build a future where everyone can make and share music. We prize originality, both in how we build our product and in how people use it. We’re excited that for the first time ever, these joys can be experienced from your phone! - Suno Team

In December of last year, Suno released a plugin for Microsoft Copilot, enabling Copilot users to create their own songs with simple text prompts. Recently, Suno also introduced a new Audio Input feature, allowing users to make a song from any sound. To do this, users can record or upload an audio clip between 6 and 60 seconds in length, then use the "Extend" feature to set a timestamp, choose a genre, and provide their own lyrics to generate new extended audio.

The Suno app for iOS devices is available for download from the Apple App Store, but currently only in the US. The team is actively working to expand Suno for iOS availability to other regions and develop an Android version of the app. While the Suno app is free to download, the number of songs you can create depends on your chosen subscription plan. The free Basic plan provides 50 free credits per day, and you can choose from one of the following paid plans depending on your usage:

1-month Pro Plan - $10/month, billed monthly

1-month Premier Plan - $30/month, billed monthly

1-year Pro Plan - $96/year (20% off monthly), billed annually

1-year Premier Plan - $289/year (20% off monthly), billed annually

Download Suno for iOS here from the App Store.