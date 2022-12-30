Telegram's last update in 2022 adds new drawing tools, much-improved profile images, more

The year 2022 is almost over, and folks from Telegram have a special way to celebrate the end of the year millions of people will not miss. The messenger has received another major feature update with a traditionally and impressively large number of new capabilities and improvements. The last Telegram update in 2022 adds hidden media, zero storage usage, new drawing tools, improvements for profile pictures, better privacy tools, and more.

Media Blur. One year ago, Telegram introduced text spoilers that let you blur text in messages. The same feature is now available for media, allowing users to blur photos and videos with a shimmering layer that requires a tap to "break the spell."

Zero-Storage Use. With the latest update, Telegram offers customers much more robust and granular control over storage use. Users can add separate auto-remove settings for different types of storage Telegram takes, such as media from private chats, groups, and channels. Besides, you can set exceptions for specific conversations.

On top of that, Telegram now features a detailed storage pie chart to help visualize what is taking up space and how much.

New Drawing and Text Tools. Built-in drawing tools now feature line smoothing with dynamic width that depends on drawing speed. Also, you blur parts of the image to protect sensitive data when sending photos or screenshots.

Another notable change is the ability to select a background, font, and size when adding text to images. Besides, you can add animated emojis to pictures, and they will be visible to all Telegram users, not only Premium subscribers.

Set profile images for contacts. You can now add your own photos to your contacts, visible just for you. However, Telegram lets you suggest a profile picture to a specific contact, which is a convenient tool when you have a nice picture of a person without a profile image.

New privacy settings for profile images. Telegram allows hiding your profile images from select (or all) users. With the latest update, the feature gets even more options, letting you select a public photo separate from the image visible to your contacts or select customers only.

Hiding group members. Group admins with 100+ members can disable the member list, preventing people from getting access to people who do not send messages. Only admins will see the list of people in the group when the setting is on.

More. The latest Telegram release adds new animations on Android, a few sets of animated emojis, and more interactive emojis that play whacky animations when you tap them.

You can find links for downloading Telegram on your device on the official Telegram website. Full release notes are available in a post on the official blog.