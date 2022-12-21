Thanks to Asus, Intel finally manages to break AMD's overclocking record

The world record for CPU overclocking (OC) was previously held by AMD's FX 8370. The 8370 was a faster variant of the highly popular Piledriver-based FX 8350. OC guru "The Stilt" achieved the feat back in 2014 when he reached 8722.78 MHz using liquid Nitrogen (LN2). While AMD's Bulldozer and Piledriver CPUs had poor instructions per cycle (IPC), they were designed to be absolute speed demons, which means new world records would be set left and right. It was basically the opposite of how AMD architected Zen.

Now finally after eight years, Intel has finally managed to beat AMD in this as Asus' in-house overclocker, Elmor, and overclocking specialist SkatterBencher, were able to break 9GHz, 9008.82 MHz to be precise, on an Intel Core i9-13900K CPU. This was done on an Asus ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard using Liquid Helium cooling. However, Intel did gimp the chip to only use its performance cores (P-cores), and hyperthreading was disabled as well.

Here are the specs of the OC bench:

Intel Core™ i9-13900K

Asus ROG MAXIMUS Z790 APEX

32GB DDR5-5600 CL46 RAM

Kinston A400 120GB SSD

Windows 7 64-bit

Intel shared this video on its YouTube channel:

While the i9-13900K is the current fastest mainstream Intel CPU, the company is likely to release the highly binned Core i9-13900KS sometime soon. The KS variants basically run at full turbo mode right out of the box and are built to offer enthusiasts the fastest clocks all the time.

Via: HWBOT