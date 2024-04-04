Modern Warfare III, Elder Scrolls Online, and LEGO 2K Drive join Xbox Free Play Days

It's time for another round of Xbox Free Play Days promotions. This weekend's offer is another one where the majority of games available to try are not restricted by any subscription services. The multiplayer modes of Call of Duty Modern Warfare III, as well as The Elder Scrolls Online, are for all Xbox players to try. Meanwhile, LEGO 2K Drive is for Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members only.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III's latest free weekend offers its multiplayer and zombies modes to try. It will last until 10 am PDT on April 7. During that time Xbox players can jump into six multiplayer maps and the zombie mode Hordepoint.

Next up, The Elder Scrolls Online is celebrating its 10th birthday, so its free event runs a little longer than other games' promotions. The massive multiplayer online RPG has you exploring the lands of Tamriel to take down its beasts, conquer its dungeons, and follow all-new storylines. All Xbox players can jump into the MMORPG until 10 am ET on April 9.

Lastly, LEGO 2K Drive is for racing fans, with a massive open world made entirely with LEGO bricks, which also means destructible environments, that's available to explore with friends. The vehicles themselves can be fully customized by being built brick by brick. A transformation feature also allows for off-road and water-based racing.

Discounts are also live for all the games on offer currently, making it a cheaper endeavor to continue any playthroughs following their temporary promotions. Don't forget that progress will carry over too. Here are links to the games available, plus what platforms they are playable on:

The only standard Free Play Days promotion of the bunch, LEGO 2K Drive, will come to an end on Sunday, April 7, at 11:59 pm PT.