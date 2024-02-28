Call of Duty Warzone Mobile launches March 21 for iOS and Android; pre-register now

One of the biggest console and PC games is finally heading to your smartphone or tablet. Microsoft-owned Activision has announced that Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will officially launch on iOS and Android devices worldwide on March 21.

The official Call of Duty blog has more information on the mobile version of Activision's free-to-play battle royale first-person shooter. It will be able to support up to 120 players in online matches. The game will include two classic Warzone maps, Verdansk and Rebirth Island. In addition, normal multiplayer maps like Shipment, Scrapyard, and Shoot House will be in the game. Multiplayer modes like Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and more will be supported for those maps.

If you play the console and PC versions of Call of Duty Warzone, or Call of Duty Modern Warfare III, you will be able to share progression and XP with those games when you play Warzone Mobile, and vice versa. That also goes for weapons leveling and shared Battle Pass progress.

Activision will also offer controller support for Warzone Mobile along with a lot of customization for the game's controls:

Just about every element in the controls interface can be customized to your liking, including extensive HUD adjustments, detailed controller settings, and graphical options that prioritize performance, graphics, or a balanced mix.

The game has been under development at a number of the publisher's studios around the world, including Activision Shanghai Studio, Beenox, Digital Legends, and Solid State Studios.

You can pre-register for Warzone Mobile now for iOS and Android. People who do so will gain access to some exclusive in-game items when the title launches. They will include two new weapons, and the Ghost: Condemmed operator skin.

Activision previously worked with TiMi Studio to release Call of Duty: Mobile in 2019. The title is still being updated but it looks like the new Warzone Mobile game is going to get most of the attention from now on.