The Last of Us multiplayer delayed, Naughty Dog working on a new single-player game

Naughty Dog has recently announced that it is working on a new single-player game. While the details remain scarce, fans are eager to learn whether this game will be set in The Last of Us universe or explore entirely new territories. On the other hand, the developer has decided to give more time to The Last of Us multiplayer game.

A brand-new game announcement was a surprise when players anticipated updates on a multiplayer title for The Last of Us. However, reports suggest that the multiplayer entry has encountered some obstacles, leading to a scaled-back team and the involvement of Destiny 2's Bungie to reassess its direction.

According to reports by Bloomberg, the multiplayer project encountered hurdles that led to a downsizing of the development team. Although the game has not been canceled, many developers were reportedly reassigned to other projects while the company reevaluated the game's direction.

In a tweet, Naughty Dog said this regarding the multiplayer project and this mysterious new game:

We know many of you have been looking forward to hearing more about our The Last of Us multiplayer game. We're incredibly proud of the job our studio has done thus far, but as development has continued, we've realized what is best for the game is give it more time, Our team will continue to work on the project, as well as our other games in development, including a brand new single-player experience. We look forward to sharing more soon.

Naughty Dog has set tongues wagging with the announcement of a new single-player game. While it lacks specific details, fans are buzzing with excitement and speculation about what awaits them in this mysterious venture.

Earlier this year, Naughty Dog expanded their creative endeavors beyond gaming, releasing The Last of Us as a TV series on HBO and making the game available on PC. The TV series received widespread praise for its faithful adaptation and compelling storytelling.

However, the PC version faced mixed reviews, highlighting the challenges of translating a console-exclusive experience to a different platform.

