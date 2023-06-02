The Microsoft Teams public preview adds zoom button support for screenshare in meetings

Microsoft continues to throw in small but useful new features for its Teams online meeting service. Today, the company revealed that people who can access the public preview version of Teams can try out the new zoom controls for when meeting attendees are interacting with content in screenshare.

Microsoft's blog post states:

Previously, meeting participants could only zoom using pinch-to-zoom gesture on a trackpad or other shortcuts. Now, you can use newly available buttons to zoom in, zoom out, and restore the original size of the incoming screenshare.

That should be pretty helpful for meeting attendees who could have to view content like Excel spreadsheets via screen share but need to zoom in to see text and content that would normally be small to view, even on a large monitor.

If your IT admin has turned on the Show preview features option for Microsoft Teams, you will be able to check out the zoom controls on the Windows, Mac or web Teams platforms. There's no word on when this feature will go into general availability.

Microsoft has been adding new features to Teams on a consistent basis. Currently, all users can now access the new avatars feature, which lets people attend meetings in a variety of different virtual forms. The public preview version also recently added features like Shuffle to put in attendees in random meeting rooms. It also added a way to customize captions with different fonts and colors, among other things.

Microsoft is also getting ready to unleash the new "Teams 2.0" for Windows which launched in a preview version in March. This week, Anupam Pattnaik, Microsoft's Product Lead for the revamped Teams version, confirmed in a podcast interview that the new Teams will become the default for Windows users sometime later in 2023. It will also launch for Mac and web users later this year as well.