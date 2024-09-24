Predator: Hunting Grounds will launch on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 on October 1

In March, game developer and publisher Illfonic announced it had gotten back the rights to the movie-based multiplayer shooter Predator: Hunting Grounds from Sony. The game was previously released for the PlayStation 4 and PC. This week, Illfonic sent an email confirming an updated version of the game will launch digitally for Sony's PS5 console, along with Microsoft Xbox Series X and S consoles on October 1

The new version for those consoles will also get some graphical updates, including the use of Unreal Engine 4.27, along with Vivox and Wwise. The game itself is an asymmetrical shooter as you can play as one of a team of human soldiers in a deep jungle trying to find and kill the hostile Alien. You can also choose to play as the Predator itself, targeting the human team with its variety of weapons and items like its cloaking ability.

When it launches next week, there will be three editions available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners. All three will include a new Predator variant, the Feral Predator, which was first seen in the 2022 movie Prey:

Standard Edition for $19.99 - Includes the base game with bonus - the feared Feral Predator equipped with his Crossbolt Gun, Combistick, and Shield.

- Includes the base game with bonus - the feared Feral Predator equipped with his Crossbolt Gun, Combistick, and Shield. Jungle Edition for $34.99 - Will provide fans with the above and many fan-favorite Predators: City Hunter (’97), Samurai, Valkyrie, and Viking, all equipped with custom weaponry.

- Will provide fans with the above and many fan-favorite Predators: City Hunter (’97), Samurai, Valkyrie, and Viking, all equipped with custom weaponry. Yautja Edition for $69.99 - This edition will unlock the base game, the Feral Predator, and almost all DLC Predators - Bionic Predator, City Hunter (’97), Cleopatra, Emissary, Exiled, Samurai, Valkyrie, Viking, Wolf, Hunting Party (Captured, Falconer and Mr. Black Predators,) Hunting Party 2 (Amazon and Pirate Predators), Hunting Party 3 (Celtic, Chopper, and Scar Predators) all equipped with custom weaponry.

Pre-orders for the digital versions will go live today. In addition, the PS5 version will be sold as a physical edition in select retailers on November 12.