The new Netgear Orbi 970 mesh routers offer high WiFi 7 speeds at high prices

While the WiFi7 standard won't officially be set until sometime in 2024, that isn't stopping some WiFi router makers from releasing new products with that technology. Today, Netgear announced its latest Obi mesh router, the Obi 970 series. They will include some impressive technology and features, but you will have to pay a premium price to get them.

Netgear's press release states that the Obi 970 series will have quad-band technology with a 6GHz band, a 2.4GHz band, and two 5GHz bands, with one of those 5GHz bands set up as a dedicated backhaul. The company says this allows the Orbi 970 to support what it calls multi-link operation (MLO). This means the dedicated 5GHz backhaul band can combined with its 6GHz band to offer 10 Gigs of wireless backhaul speeds between the main router and its satellite routers.

The Obi 970 routers include 12 internal antennas that offer combined speeds of up to 27 Gbps (although not on one band). The main router also has four 2.5 Gig wired internet ports and a 10 Gig port, while each of the satellite routers has two 2.5 Gig ports and one 10 Gig port. The internet connection on the main router can also support speeds of up to 10 Gigs.

The routers come with one year of Netgear's Armor security protection. Netgear states:

Armor is built into the router as an all-in-one security solution to monitor activity going to and from the internet, protecting computers, security cameras, baby monitors and other IoT devices on the network and flagging external threats and nefarious outbound activities from IoT devices while eliminating the need for multiple security subscriptions or software.

You can expect to pay a bundle for these routers. You can buy the Netgear Orbi 970 two-pack, with the main router and one satellite router, on Amazon now for $1,699.99. It will cover your home with a WiFi signal up to 6,600 square feet. You can also buy the three-pack, with a main router and two satellite routers, on Amazon now for $2,299.99, with wireless coverage up to 10,000 square feet.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.