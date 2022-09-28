Google introduces buying guides, product insights, and more for online buyers

At Google's annual Search On 2022 event today, the company debuted new tools and capabilities to enhance the shopping experience for buyers on the platform. The features utilize Google's Shopping Graph – an AI-enhanced model – introduced last year that focuses on trends, brands, and product reviews to connect buyers to shops selling the desired commodity.

One of the first features is the addition of a visual feed that displays products and research tools when users search the word “shop” with the name of the commodity they wish to buy. Google is also extending its shoppable search experience to various products ranging from electronics to beauty, and isn't limited to apparel.

Secondly, a “shop the look” feature has been added, which suggests users with complementary accessories to pieces of clothing they wish to wear. Google describes it by stating:

“Say you’re looking for a new fall wardrobe staple, like a bomber jacket. The tool will show you images of bomber jackets and complementary pieces, plus options for where to buy them — all within Search.”

Google search will also display trending products from popular brands in the U.S., hence, updating consumers about the latest styles and models available in the market. This feature will roll out this fall, while the shop the look feature is available in the U.S. Additionally, buyers can “shop in 3D,” which lets them view a product from different angles, although it is only applicable to sneakers currently. The company also introduced a project under development that will help sellers create 3D visuals using only a few still photos.

Buyers also have access to a buyer's guide to complex purchases with Google search, which includes insights on specs like sizing and the material used from different sources. The feature was recently released in the U.S. but will soon provide more insights.

Moreover, Google is working on providing buyers with more trusted reviews, pros and cons of a product, and ratings through “Page insights.” The feature will be available in the U.S. in the coming months.

The company is also letting users set their buying preferences for brands and departments that will provide personalized shopping suggestions. Users can change these preferences whenever they wish to. The feature will launch in the U.S. later this year. Additionally, buyers can add shopping filters to search results that update through real-time Search trends. Japan, India, and U.S. residents can already benefit from the feature, with more countries joining the list soon.

Lastly, users can utilize the Discovery feature in the Google application that would provide them with suggested styles depending on their recent purchases or what others have searched.