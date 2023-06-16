The new Outlook for Windows will start to replace the Mail and Calendar apps in Sept. 2024

Microsoft is not rushing things when it comes to updating Windows 11 users to the new version of Outlook. It started testing it with Microsoft 365 Insiders back in May 2022 and It started rolling out to more users earlier in 2023, but Microsoft stated it would not force users to switch to the new version yet.

Now it looks like there's a timeframe for the switch to the new Outlook for Windows. The good news is that Microsoft is giving businesses and personal Windows users a lot of time to make that transition.

The company revealed its plans in a message on the Microsoft 365 Message Center (via M365Admin) that's only viewable to the admins. Microsoft stated it would begin replacing the current Mail and Calendar apps with the new Outlook for Windows "starting in September 2024."

The interesting terminology indicates that the September 2024 date may not be set in stone and that Microsoft could give businesses and organizations even more time to make any changes before the transition is complete.

The message also added that while no one needs to make any changes right now, users of the Mail and Calendar apps might see a MailTip notification that will inform them of the upcoming change. It may also encourage them to start using the new Outlook for Windows app.

Microsoft does say that once the change is ultimately made, three things will happen:

Users will no longer be able to use or download the Mail and Calendar apps.

Users with a Microsoft 365 or Office 365 subscription with access to the Microsoft 365 desktop apps can use the new Outlook for Windows.

Users will be able to use the new Outlook for Windows with any personal email account (Outlook.com, Gmail, etc) even without a subscription.

Again, there's a long way to go before this switch takes place, but with a final-ish date now in sight, you might want to check out the new Outlook for Windows app now if you have not yet done so yet by joining the Microsoft 365 Insider program.