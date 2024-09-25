The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses will be getting new AI features

In addition to announcing the new Meta Quest 3s mixed reality headset today as part of Meta Connect 2024, the company also took some time to review some new and upcoming updates to its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses as well. Many of those new additions center on AI-based features and improvements.

In a blog post, Meta stated that the Ray-Ban smart glasses will son give owners, via Meta AI, some friendly reminders of certain important tasks:

Next time you fly somewhere, you don’t have to sweat forgetting where you parked at the airport — your glasses can remember your spot in long-term parking for you. And you can use your voice to set a reminder to text your mom in three hours when you land safely.

Speaking of voice features, you can already start chatting with Meta AI with the phrase "Hey Meta.” Now, the newest update will let users ask any follow-up questions to Meta AI without having to say "Hey Meta” once again.

Another new and handy feature for Ray-Ban Meta glasses owners will give owners a way to not only record but send voice messages to friends on WhatsApp and Messenger.

The video camera in the Ray-Ban Meta glasses will also add some Meta AI features. For example, someone can take a walk while wearing the glasses and then ask Meta AI for any information about any buildings or landmarks that the onboard camera sees. Meta AI will also offer suggestions on which locations the owner can walk towards next during their leisurely hike.

Finally, in a future update, Ray-Ban Meta glasses will gain voice translation features. Yes, just like in Star Trek, owners of the glasses can wear them and hear a person speaking Spanish, French or Italian, but you listen to them speaking English. This feature will be expanded to include support for more languages in the future.