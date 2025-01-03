Samsung and Apple working on new battery tech to compete with Chinese OEMs

Chinese smartphone OEMs are popular for packing large batteries into their smartphones. In contrast, major players like Samsung and Apple typically opt for traditional battery capacities inside their phones. While Samsung's M-series and F-series include a few models with batteries as large as 7,000mAh, this trend doesn't extend to its flagship series. However, if the latest report is to be believed, then we may soon see bigger batteries inside Samsung and Apple smartphones.

It is tipped that Chinese smartphone manufacturers plan to launch more phones with bigger batteries as large as 7,000mAh to 8,000mAh starting next year. Reports suggest that Chinese OEMs aim to achieve this without adding bulk to their smartphones. In response, Samsung and Apple are ramping up their efforts, and are reportedly, developing new battery technologies to keep up with their Chinese rivals.

Samsung is said to be at the forefront and is directly involved in the development of advanced battery materials. The South Korean giant is working on improving anode and cathode materials to produce an entirely new battery composition, which would offer better performance and efficiency. One of the technologies includes significantly increasing the silicon content in the batteries. While higher silicon levels often lead to battery expansion, it is said that Samsung has found a solution to tackle these issues.

Apple is also entering the fray and is following a strategy similar to Samsung's. However, Apple may not make use of the rumored new battery tech until after 2026. It remains unclear if Samsung will use the advanced battery tech inside its flagship models or limit it to its mid-range and budget offerings.

Source: Jukan Losreve (via Naver)