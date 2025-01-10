Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's S-Pen may lose one key functionality

We are just a few weeks away from the official unveiling of the Galaxy S25 series at the Unpacked event on January 22 in San Jose. Samsung has already revealed a teaser for the event and has also shared the pre-reserve benefits. While leaks and rumors have already shared almost all details (pending official confirmation) about the entire Galaxy S25 series, there is fresh information that may disappoint fans eagerly waiting to purchase the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

According to reliable leaker Ishan Agarwal, the S-Pen on the upcoming top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra will no longer feature Bluetooth functionality. This information reportedly comes from retail sources. The absence of Bluetooth would mean certain features such as air gestures and remote control for the camera will be available with this year's Ultra model's S-Pen.

Exclusive: S Pen on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will no longer feature Bluetooth according to retail sources!



Which means you will lose certain features like gestures & remote control.



How do you feel about this downgrade? #GalaxyS25Ultra pic.twitter.com/ASDKB06nsx — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 10, 2025

This would be a downgrade from the previous generation of S-Pen on previous Ultra models. There is no information on whether Samsung will introduce a new technology inside the S-Pen. Samsung introduced the Bluetooth functionality inside the S-Pen with Galaxy Note9 in 2018. The latest S-Pen included last year's Galaxy S24 Ultra, offered significant improvements, and could be used from a distance of up to 30 feet. If the information is true, it would be interesting to see what excuse Samsung would throw for removing the Bluetooth feature from the S-Pen.

Additionally, information from an Egyptian leaker Ahmed Qwaider, brings some good news for those waiting for Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is tipped that users will be able to capture high-quality videos with less noise with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The Macro mode with the ultrawide camera is also rumored to produce 4x better clarity. The leaker also talks about potentially an AI feature that would allow removing unwanted sounds from videos.

As with all leaks and speculations, these details should be taken with a huge grain of salt until the phones are revealed officially.