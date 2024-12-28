Galaxy S25 Ultra's display tipped to offer upgraded durability and anti-reflective features

IceUniverse

The Galaxy S24 Ultra's anti-reflective coating was one of its standout features. Recently reports now suggest that the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra will take this to the next level with an even better display. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to launch on January 22, 2025, worldwide at the Unpacked event. Here, the company is also expected to tease the Galaxy S25 Slim and the Galaxy XR headset, codenamed "Project Moohan."

Reliable leaker IceUniverse suggests that the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra will come with a second-generation Corning Gorilla Armor anti-glare screen. Furthermore, the display is rumored to offer significantly improved anti-reflective properties than the one on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung and Corning collaborated first for the Gorilla Armor for the Galaxy smartphones, with the first iteration debuting with this year's Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will exclusively use the more powerful second-generation Corning Gorilla Armor Glass with anti-reflective properties. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) December 27, 2024

It is expected that this collaboration will expand next year with the Galaxy S25 Ultra featuring even better display protection and anti-reflective properties from Corning. Based on the information, the display on the Galaxy S25 Ultra may offer an elevated screen viewing experience. Recently, renders of the Galaxy S25 Ultra were leaked suggesting that the display will feature minimum bezels, and have rounded corners.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to feature upgraded cameras with Galaxy Z Fold6-like camera rings. A hands-on video also gave us a glimpse at the device's anticipated features, corroborating all the leaks that we have read so far. The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset will be powering the entire Galaxy S25 lineup globally. The phone will come with One UI 7 based on Android 15 out of the box.