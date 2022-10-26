TikTok plans to sign lease for a 11 story office near its London HQ to expand in the UK

TikTok is planning to expand its presence in the UK as it is in talks to lease a new office in London. The company, known for its viral short-video format content, is negotiating a lease for an entire 11 story building.

The building is located at 150 Aldersgate Street near London's Farringdon district and has an area of 134,000 square foot.

The news comes amid deteriorating relations between the UK and China. TikTok has repeatedly been criticized by many countries for its data sharing policies. The ByteDance owned app has been completely banned in India, while facing strict scrutiny over privacy related issues in the United States.

The firm has already signed a 15-year lease for the 88,500 square foot Kaleidoscope building in Farringdon.



Tensions were brewing between the two nations over UK's decision to limit the use of Huawei products in the country's 5G infrastructure. TikTok had then decided to end talks to position a global headquarters in Britain.



Source: Bloomberg