TSMC expands 3nm capacity in Taiwan and Arizona, prepares for 2nm fabs

Today, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) announced that its 3nm technology has successfully entered volume production with good yields. The chip-making company held a topping ceremony for its Fab 18 Phase 8 facility in the Southern Taiwan Science Park to mark the occasion.

According to the press release, TSMC estimates that 3nm technology will create end products with a market value of $1.5 trillion within five years of mass production. TSMC has a reputation for producing high-quality chips using advanced manufacturing processes, and it serves a wide range of customers in the tech industry, including Apple, Qualcomm, and Nvidia.

In addition to the success of 3nm technology, TSMC highlighted its expansion of 3nm capacity in Taiwan and Arizona. The company's Fab 18 facility in the Southern Taiwan Science Park will serve as its "GIGAFAB" facility producing 5nm and 3nm process technology, while the Arizona site will also have 3nm capacity. These expansions demonstrate TSMC's commitment to investing in advanced manufacturing capabilities and meeting the demand for 3nm technology.

TSMC is also making preparations for its 2nm fabs, which will be located in the Hsinchu and Central Taiwan Science Parks. These fabs will consist of six phases and are proceeding as planned. Previously, the company had also announced its plans for manufacturing 4nm chips at its Arizona fab when it opens in 2024 due to increasing demand from Apple.

TSMC mentioned how 3nm is the most advanced semiconductor technology in terms of power, performance, and area (PPA) and offers a 1.6X logic density gain and 30-35% power reduction compared to its 5nm process. It also has advanced transistor technology and is expected to support the development of new applications in areas such as artificial intelligence, 5G, and high-performance computing.

TSMC says that it is committed to green manufacturing and has implemented various measures to reduce its environmental impact and promote sustainability. The company's Fab 18 facility in the Southern Taiwan Science Park follows Taiwan's EEWH and the U.S. LEED green building certification standards. The facility will also use water resources from the TSMC STSP Reclaimed Water Plant to gradually reach the company's target of using 60% reclaimed water by 2030.

Once mass production begins at Fab 18, the facility will use 20% renewable energy to eventually reach the sustainability goal of 100% renewable energy and zero emissions by 2050.