Dishonored Definitive Edition is free on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store is ending its holiday run of daily giveaways with Dishonored Definitive Edition and Eximius: Seize the Frontline. The Arkane Studios-developed action adventure title and the indie FPS, RTS hybrid are available for the low, low price of free for the next week.

Dishonored's immersive sim experience has you taking the role of Corvo Attano in his mission to take down a conspiring group while wielding a variety of special abilities. This being the Definitive Edition of this critically acclaimed entry also means that you get The Knife of Dunwall, The Brigmore Witches, and Dunwall City Trials DLC included too.

Here's how the developer describes the combat experience:

With Dishonored’s flexible combat system, creatively eliminate your targets as you combine the supernatural abilities, weapons and unusual gadgets at your disposal. Pursue your enemies under the cover of darkness or ruthlessly attack them head on with weapons drawn. The outcome of each mission plays out based on the choices you make.

Epic has attached a second game to the offer this time, probably because Dishonored is an M-rated experience. You can now also grab a copy of Eximius: Seize the Frontline, a first-person shooter and real-time strategy hybrid experience with 5v5 expansive battles.

Dishonored - Definitive Edition and Eximius: Seize the Frontline is free to claim on the Epic Games Store until January 5, 2023. If you want to continue the series, Dishonored 2 is currently available to Amazon Prime subscribers for no extra charge too.

It also looks like Epic is planning to continue its giveaways in 2023 too, with Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics- Aiko's Choice coming as freebies next week.