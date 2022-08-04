Twitter makes 'Location Spotlight' available to all businesses and professionals

Professional and business accounts on Twitter will now have access to “Location Spotlight” and other tools to boost their exposure and grow their clientele. Twitter is also offering features such as a “Professional Home” resource hub, on-demand courses, and more.

Businesses will be able to include a lot more information in their Twitter bio. Apart from a place to include contact details, businesses can also include a Google Map address (if they have a physical address). In a blog post announcing the feature’s availability, Twitter claims Location Spotlight is the first spotlight for professionals to become globally available.

🚀 We’re going global! Now, any professional around the world can add a Location Spotlight to their profile to help customers find their biz location and get in touch faster. And☝️it has a new Google Maps integration to help customers with directions. pic.twitter.com/Uw5oLdJWXU — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) August 4, 2022

Location Spotlight allows professionals with physical business locations to display their business address, hours of operation, and additional contact information so that customers can reach them via phone, text, email, or Twitter Direct Message.

The official Twitter account of Twitter Business already has its Location Spotlight feature enabled. The Tweet confirms the availability of the “Get Directions” button which is located within Location Spotlight. Clicking on the same opens Google Maps directions in another browser tab (if accessing Twitter from a desktop). In the Android app, the button opens up the Google Maps app.

Selecting Contact in the Location Spotlight for Twitter Business results in a pop-up menu that offers to open a Twitter Direct Message conversation.

Apart from businesses, Twitter has launched a few features to help professionals. There’s “Professional Home,” a centralized resource hub within the "Twitter for Professionals" experience. The hub will grant “access to a homepage to track performance, discover product offerings, tap into additional resources and drive performance.”

There’s more: We’re rolling out 2 #TwitterFlightSchool programs for professionals who want a refresher on how to up their Tweet game, reach more customers, and drive people to buy.



Sign up for the live workshops here 👇 https://t.co/girohmv2Pj — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) August 4, 2022

Twitter will be offering a monthly, live online workshop series created by Twitter Flight School called “Taking Care of Business.” This should help users who have recently opened a Twitter account. The workshop is designed to guide users on how to set up their Professional Accounts and manage other aspects vital for a business to thrive via the micro-blogging network.

Twitter will also be posting 10 courses on customer acquisition, engagement, and other business tactics. These courses are aimed at small and medium businesses. A few topics which Twitter will soon release are Up Your Tweet Game, Creating a Community of Engaged Followers, and Keeping it Simple: The 4 Cs of Content Strategy.