Twitter introduces 'Blue for Business' to help distinguish brands and their employees

Twitter is officially rolling out Blue for Business, a subscription service that lets businesses and their affiliates to "verify and distinguish themselves on Twitter."

If an organization is a Blue for Business subscriber, they will be able to connect an unlimited number of their affiliated individuals, businesses and brands to their account. When they do, affiliated Twitter accounts will get a small badge of their parent company's profile picture next to their checkmark.

Today, we’re rolling out Twitter Blue for Business, a new program that lets businesses distinguish their brands and key employees on Twitter. These accounts will show a square company badge next to their display names. pic.twitter.com/d6sNPqFNnY — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) December 19, 2022

Twitter is now trialing the feature with a select group of businesses, starting with its own. For instance, Twitter Business's account has a small Twitter logo next to its name, as you can see above, indicating that they are an affiliate of the company. Venture capital firm Craft Ventures has also marked some of its employees as affiliates using their own logo.

Twitter explained its newest move:

By creating this connection, we’re making it possible for businesses to create networks within their own organizations–on Twitter. Businesses can affiliate their leadership, brands, support handles, employees or teams. Journalists, sports team players or movie characters can all be affiliated. You name it, we got it. Each affiliate will be verified and officially linked to their parent handle based on a list provided by the parent business. We will share any new criteria, pricing or process as we update them.

It is not yet known how much Blue for Business will cost, which organizations will be eligible, and how its verification system will work. Twitter warns, however, that not all features are available on all platforms, and Blue for Business features may change periodically.

Grey checkmarks galore

After giving gold checkmarks (along with square profile pictures) to certain businesses on Twitter, the microblogging platform is now also rolling out a new grey checkmark badge for government and multilateral accounts. Some accounts on Twitter, such as the @WhiteHouse and @IndianEmbassyUS already sport the checkmark.