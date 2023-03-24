Twitter may let Blue subscribers hide their profile checkmark

If you decide to pay $8 a month to sign up for the Twitter Blue service, you will get that famous blue checkmark on your profile. However, you could be able to hide that checkmark in the future if an alleged new feature goes live.

The app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi posted an image on his Twitter account earlier this week showing an option for Twitter Blue users to "show or hide your blue checkmark on your profile."

#Twitter keeps working on the ability to control everything related to account verification and identity by adding the option to show or hide your blue checkmark on your profile 👀 pic.twitter.com/6uTjBON21N — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 21, 2023

Since that post, Twitter has not mentioned any such feature as coming to Blue subscribers. It did announce on Thursday that it would start winding down its old Twitter verification program on April 1. On that date, people who do have the Blue checkmark but are not part of the new Blue subscription program will lose the badge.

Keep in mind that this alleged new feature to hide your Twitter Blue checkmark might still be in development and may not actually go live to the general public. We do know that Twitter Blue subscribers in the US will also be able to get access to write messages up to 4,000 characters. They will also be able to show their replies to more people and they will also see 50 percent fewer ads than normal users.