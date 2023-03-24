Twitter may let Blue subscribers hide their profile checkmark

Neowin · with 2 comments

A 3D Twitter logo

If you decide to pay $8 a month to sign up for the Twitter Blue service, you will get that famous blue checkmark on your profile. However, you could be able to hide that checkmark in the future if an alleged new feature goes live.

The app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi posted an image on his Twitter account earlier this week showing an option for Twitter Blue users to "show or hide your blue checkmark on your profile."

Since that post, Twitter has not mentioned any such feature as coming to Blue subscribers. It did announce on Thursday that it would start winding down its old Twitter verification program on April 1. On that date, people who do have the Blue checkmark but are not part of the new Blue subscription program will lose the badge.

Keep in mind that this alleged new feature to hide your Twitter Blue checkmark might still be in development and may not actually go live to the general public. We do know that Twitter Blue subscribers in the US will also be able to get access to write messages up to 4,000 characters. They will also be able to show their replies to more people and they will also see 50 percent fewer ads than normal users.

Report a problem with article
Windows 12 concept image with a skeptical emoji
Next Article

Lack of Intel Meteor Lake-S evidence calls into question Windows 12 release date rumors
An image with a colorful Windows 11 logo and dimmed background
Previous Article

You can now test Windows 11 Moment 2 update using Microsoft's free virtual machines

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

2 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement