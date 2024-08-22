Samsung Galaxy Ring is a disposable tech accessory that cannot be repaired

Samsung finally launched the Galaxy Ring during the second Unpacked event of the year after showcasing the device at MWC 2024 in February. Galaxy Ring marks the South Korean giant's foray into the smart ring market, which already has big names such as Oura Ring.

If you have already purchased the Galaxy Ring, then there is some unfortunate news for you. According to iFixit, the Galaxy Ring cannot be repaired if it is defective or its battery dies. Yes, you read it right! This $400 health-tracking device is completely irreparable.

In a teardown of the Samsung Galaxy Ring, it was found that accessing the battery of the device without destroying it is impossible. iFixit stated on their website:

Relative to other modern electronics, this is a pretty simple device. There’s nothing wrong with simple but there is something wrong with unrepairable. Just like the Galaxy Buds 3, the Galaxy Ring is a disposable tech accessory that isn’t designed to last more than two years.

On the bright side, the Galaxy Ring can be paired and used with any Android smartphone. The Galaxy Ring also supports gesture functions, which Samsung didn't talk about during the launch event, and many might have missed it.

Another good thing about this Samsung wearable device is that you don't have to purchase a subscription to use it. All you have to do is make a one-time payment to buy the device and use it till it works without any issues.

Speaking of other irreparable tech, Google recently confirmed that the Pixel Watch 3 cannot be repaired once it gets broken. The good news is that if there are any issues with your Pixel Watch 3 and it cannot be repaired, you will get a replacement watch. The Oura Ring, similar to the Galaxy Ring device, is also an unrepairable piece of technology.