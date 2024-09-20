Two Point Museum gets a March launch date, offers Sonic-themed pre-order bonuses

The third entry in Sega and Two Point Studios' management sim titles was announced in August, this time unveiling a title where you create and manage museums. The aptly named Two Point Museum did not receive a launch date back then, but now, Sega is ready.

Two Point Museum launches on March 4, 2025 across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 platforms. Pre-orders have now gone live across all platforms too, and there is a Sonic-themed collection of items up for grabs for anyone doing so.

For those unfamiliar with the series, here's a quick intro straight from the developer:

From the creators of Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus, Two Point Museum is the upcoming innovative management sim where players can design the museum of their dreams, curate fascinating exhibits, and oversee every aspect of their guests’ experiences.

That pre-order pack has the below listed Sonic-themed items to "decorate your museum and entertain your guests with." According to the studio, these exclusive items won't be available outside of being pre-order bonuses.

Sonic decorative statue

Shadow decorative statue

A Sonic & Shadow plushie grabber interactive display

Sonic, Tails and Shadow staff outfits

Exclusive Gift Shop Sonic, Tails and Shadow children's onesies

Exclusive Gift Shop Sonic and Shadow plushies stands

2 Sonic-level-themed floor patterns

A Sonic-level-themed wallpaper

The standard edition of Two Point Museum comes in at $29.99, but opting for the Explorer Edition will set fans back $39.99 instead. As part of this more expensive version though, Two Point Studios is offering 5 days advanced access. With it, the game will be playable on February 27 for owners of this version. It also comes with a range of in-game decorative and gameplay-related goodies as seen in the image above.

To celebrate the release date announcement, Sega has also put the entirety of Two Point Studios' creations on discount on Steam rigth now. Both Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus are currently on sale for 80% off alongside major discounts for their DLC packs.