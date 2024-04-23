Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora gets a 40FPS mode on consoles and Intel XeSS on PC

Massive Entertainment today pushed out another update for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The Ubisoft-published alien adventure has been receiving updates about once a month since its launch in December last year, and today's drop primarily carries improvements aimed at frame rates alongside a few bug fixes.

Title Update 3.2 has two major additions listed in its change log. The first is a brand-new 40FPS option for Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 players. Previously, only the Quality Mode, which offered better visuals at 30FPS and higher resolutions, and Performance Mode, an option that aimed to hit 60FPS. The new 40FPS option is a good middle ground between the two. Unfortunately, Ubisoft has not revealed what sort of resolutions or graphics options will this mode be using.

Next, the Intel-developed upscaling technology, Xe Super Sampling (XeSS), is now an option for PC gamers for use to boost their frame rates. The changelog does not mention which version of the upscaler is being added, however. Intel XeSS version 1.3 just landed earlier this month with promises of 10% higher frame rates compared to previous versions of the technology.

At the same time, Massive has rolled back to an older version of AMD's FSR3 Frame Generation "to prevent visual artifacts impacting the interpolation output." Some of the improvements of the newer FSR version, like "UI composition when using Frame Generation" will remain intact, however.

Here are the remaining bug fixes and changes included in this update:

Added Fast Travel option to Research Station Alpha.

Controller re-mapping no longer resets on game restart.

Fixed various crashes.

Fixed a few misspellings.

Fixed some voice lines overlapping during dialogue.

Rescued Resistance human characters no longer appear back in the Resistance HQ with a mask on.

Some NPCs no longer become invisible when at the edge of the Player's vision.

[Main Quest - Shadows of the Past] Fixed an issue that would prevent the quest from updating when done in co-op.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Title Update 3.2 weighs in at around 3GB across PC and Xbox Series X|S systems, while PlayStation 5 players will see a smaller 2.4GB update instead. It is now available across all platforms to download. Head here to read Neowin's review of the game, where I praised it for its gorgeous visuals but found the storyline and gameplay rather lacking.