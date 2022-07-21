Ubisoft delays its Avatar game 'Frontiers of Pandora' out of 2022

It was 2017 when Ubisoft announced a partnership with 20th Century Fox and Lightstorm Entertainment to develop a game based in the Avatar universe from James Cameron’s film franchise. While an update on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora finally arrived last year alongside a 2022 launch window, the release schedule has now been pushed back much further.

According to a Ubisoft earnings report from earlier today, the company is now aiming to launch Frontiers of Pandora in the coming fiscal year, pushing the release to happen sometime in 2023 or 2024.

"We are committed to delivering a cutting-edge immersive experience that takes full advantage of next-gen technology as this amazing global entertainment brand represents a major multi-year opportunity for Ubisoft," the company added in its announcement.

Described as a first-person action-adventure game where players take the role of a Na’vi being who goes against the human oppressors, Frontiers of Pandora is in development under Massive Entertainment. It is the same studio that's behind the massively popular The Division franchise, and since 2021, it has been developing a mysterious open-world Star Wars game too.

Alongside the Avatar game delay, Ubisoft also mentions an unnamed "smaller unannounced premium game" that has suffered the same 2023-2024 setback. We might find out more about these to projects next year during E3 week.

While 2022 has been a rather quiet year for Ubisoft so far in regard to major releases, it has some plans for the rest of the year. The long-time-coming Skull and Bones pirate ship battler is finally releasing this November, and the next Assassin's Creed will be unveiled in September in a new Ubisoft Forward event. The company is also exploring a mobile version of The Division currently.