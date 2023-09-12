Ubisoft delays launch of XDefiant after failing Xbox and PlayStation certfication tests

Ubisoft has been working on its upcoming free-to-play arena shooter XDefiant for quite a while now. Indeed, it was first revealed over two years ago under another name, Tom Clancy's XDefiant, with ties to Ubisoft's Tom Clancy-branded games like Rainbow Six, Ghost Recon, and Splinter Cell. In 2022, the Tom Clancy name was removed from the game.

In 2023, Ubisoft held some closed beta tests for xDefiant and they ended up being very popular viewing on Twitch. The publisher held an open beta weekend in June and said the full game would officially launch later this summer.

With summer officially ending in just a few days, the game's leader Mark Rubin posted a lengthy blog entry on the xDefiant site this week to offer an update. After a long explanation of how they submit the game to Microsoft's Xbox and Sony's PlayStation divisions for compliance testing on their consoles, Rubin admitted that the game did not pass certification in August for the Xbox Series S and X and the PS5 consoles.

Rubin stated:

We realized then that we had more work related to compliance than we had anticipated. If it HAD passed, then we would have been able to ship at the end of Aug. But it didn’t and so we have spent the last 3-4 weeks fixing those issues and getting ready to do another submission. We are currently in the CM prep part of that process and will hopefully be submitting to 1st parties in a little less than 2 weeks.

He added that if the game does pass, xDefiant could launch sometime in mid-to-late September. If Microsoft and Sony allow it to pass on the condition that any final bugs would be fixed in a Day One patch, the game's release would be pushed back to early to mid-October. The game is also coming to PC as well via UbiSoft Connect.