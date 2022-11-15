UK phone companies will have to identify and block spoofed calls

UK phone companies will have to find ways to identify and blocked spoofed calls, according to the communications regulator Ofcom. It said that the new rules will protect people against scammers using fake phone numbers. Ofcom says that 75% of people have had suspicious calls and texts in the last three months.

Under the new rules, Ofcom will require all telephone networks to identify and block spoofed calls where technically feasible. It said that phone companies should ensure numbers meet the UK’s 10- or 11-digit format, they should block calls from numbers that are on Ofcom’s Do Not Originate list, and calls from abroad that spoof UK caller IDs should also be blocked.

TalkTalk has implemented these new rules voluntarily, and it has seen a 65% decrease in the number of scam call complaints from customers. Other phone companies that aren’t in compliance will have six months to make the necessary changes, the rules will start to be enforced from May 2023. Unfortunately, Ofcom has not provided details about the fines it will slap on companies that fail to implement the new guidelines.

While the move should make things better for people, individuals can take action against spam calls right now from their phone. In iOS 13 or later, you can silence unknown callers, so you’re not interrupted, the Phone app for Android has similar protections.