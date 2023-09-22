Upcoming Microsoft Edge AI features will help write emails and blogs, and auto-group tabs

On Thursday, Microsoft announced it was going all in on its Copilot generative AI assistant in a number of its apps and services. Copilot will also be included in its Microsoft Edge web browser. Today, the company revealed more info on how people will be able to use Copilot in Edge for a variety of tasks.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that people will soon be able to launch Copilot in Edge and type in a prompt to write an email to someone. Microsoft states:

Simply open Copilot in Edge, give the prompt to draft a note and Copilot will open Outlook and write the email for you. All you need to do is review and hit send.

If you are updating a website, or writing a blog post, a new feature coming to Edge called Inline Compose will allow users to highlight a piece of text, and then just click on the Rewrite section. It can adjust the text in different tones, or help you write something longer.

Yet another feature that's coming to Edge is Tab Auto-grouping. Edge will use AI to regroup your browser tab based on similar topics, which should leave your tabs a bit less confusing to go through.

The blog post also mentioned the previously announced Bing Shopping feature, which will work with any browser, but is supposed to work best in Edge. Microsoft says:

Simply ask Copilot in Microsoft Shopping to help you find a product, and it will reply with intelligent questions to help narrow down your choices and guide you to the product that fits your needs. Coming soon, you’ll also be able to simply share a picture of the product you’re looking for and Copilot will guide you to the right match.

The security-themed Bing Chat Enterprise service is also coming soon to the Edge mobile browser, so workers on a business trip can use it to help with presentations, or questions about products and services, without having to use a PC.