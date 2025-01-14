Updates hit Assassin's Creed Origins and Valhalla to fix Windows 11 24H2 compatibility issue

Multiple Ubisoft titles were hit with some compatibility issues with the launch of Microsoft's latest Windows 11 24H2 update. This included newly-released games like Star Wars Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to the 2017-released Assassin's Creed Origins. Microsoft acknowledged the issues in November and went on to block the update on systems with these games installed.

While Star Wars Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora received hotfixes from Ubisoft to resolve some of the most major Windows 11 24H2 compatibility issues, a trio of Assassin's Creed titles—Originals, Odessey, and Valhalla—were still left in the dust with crashing problems, keeping their update blockers from Microsoft. Today, two of those received title updates that claim to fix this.

Owners of Assassin's Creed Valhalla can now update their game to 1.7.0, a 500MB weighing download, to resolve this issue. Meanwhile, Assassin's Creed Origins owners can download the 230MB 1.62 update to receive the same bug fix. The updates are now live on Steam and should also be available on other PC platforms.

However, Assassin's Creed Odyssey seems to be missing from this crucial update wave. Curiously, judging by the recent Odyssey's Steam user reviews, it doesn't look like too many gamers are being hit with compatibility problems on Windows 11 24H2 compared to the other two games in the series. Perhaps Odyssey's update will roll out later.

Microsoft's Windows Health dashboard site still lists Valhalla, Origins, and Odyssey as problematic games as of writing this, saying "these games might become unresponsive while starting, loading, or during active gameplay." This may soon change if Ubisoft's latest updates have made the necessary changes to remove the 24H2 update issues.