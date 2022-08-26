Valve is already hinting at a Steam Deck 2 with a new free eBook

In a new free eBook about the Steam Deck, Valve has started the rumours swirling about a second generation, and possibly more models of the Steam Deck coming in the future.

When it originally announced the Steam Deck, Valve knew that it had something unique on its hands, a portable handheld gaming PC for users of its Steam platform to play games on the go. With production picking up, and unit shipments doubling, it has clearly been a success for Valve, so it isn't surprising to hear that it is considering a successor.

The book itself was posted in preparation for the launch of the Steam Deck in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong, with it being available in Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese and English. It includes a variety of topics:

Background on Valve and our philosophy around creating products and hardware to make our customers happy

An overview of Steam, how it came to be, and where it is now

The story of Steam Deck, how we designed it, and why we built it the way we did

Information about our collaboration with Komodo to launch in these new regions

Tons of pretty pictures of Steam Deck, prototypes, games, and more

It also mentions the idea of a generic launcher again, for those that use the latest version of SteamOS for their gaming PCs. Unfortunately, though, it doesn't mention anything specific about what the future could look like for a Steam Deck successor, so you will have to wait and see for that.