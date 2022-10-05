Vivaldi 5.5 gets Tasks Panel and Snap support on Windows 11

An illustration showing people working on various features of the Vivaldi browser

Vivaldi Technologies has released a fresh update for its browser. Version 5.5 is now available for download with various improvements and new features, such as a new panel for reminders, Snap support on Windows 11, a faster address bar, and security enhancements to protect you from email scams.

What is new in Vivaldi 5.5?

The Tasks Panel joins other productivity tools in Vivaldi. It is a simple task manager that lets you create regular and recurring reminders, set due dates, and add locations and notes. The Tasks Panel is integrated into the built-in Calendar, which means you can see your reminders alongside other events.

A panel with tasks in the Vivaldi browser

Faster Address Field now features reworked logic for better performance.

Through Snap Support on Windows 11, Vivaldi users with the latest Windows version can use Snap for faster window management. Hover the cursor over the maximize/restore button to preview various presets and quickly resize and reposition the window.

Snap support in Vivaldi 55 on Windows 11

When it comes to improved Mail and Calendar onboarding, the latest Vivaldi update makes setting up accounts much easier by automatically fetching the required mail and calendar accounts.

Mail forgery improvements will help you ensure you do not fall victim to an email scam. Vivaldi says there is still room for improvements, but the email client should now be better at detecting fraud emails that appeared to be valid in the previous browser versions.

As usual, Vivaldi 5.5 comes with a long list of minor fixes and security improvements. You can download Vivaldi 5.5 on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android.

