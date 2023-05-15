Vivaldi is now available for download from the Microsoft Store

Vivaldi, a Chromium-based browser and spiritual successor to the original Opera, is now available for download from the Microsoft Store. Vivaldi Technologies has announced the release on its official Twitter account, giving customers another method to download Vivaldi on Windows 10 and 11.

For those unfamiliar, Vivaldi is a privacy-focused, feature-packed browser powered by Chromium. It offers many unique features and options to boost your browsing experience, such as tab tiling, tab stacks, workspaces, sidebars, built-in privacy tools, cross-platform sync, powerful customization, Mail and Calendar, RSS Reader, and more. You can also speed up the interaction with the browser using mouse gestures, macros, and shortcuts.

Vivaldi frequently gets feature updates and improvements that introduce new capabilities and enhance existing ones. For example, version 6.0, the latest Vivaldi release, has brought Workspaces and a new customization tool for personalizing the UI with custom icons and themes.

Vivaldi works on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android. The browser is available on the official website, but now Windows users can get it from the Microsoft Store.