Vivaldi brings Custom Icons like those based on Windows 95 theme, new Workspaces, and more

Vivaldi for desktop has received its latest update today. The new version 6.0 brings plenty of bug fixes, as well as changes and improvements. The biggest highlights of this release is the introduction of Workspaces and customization of Icons using Themes. For example, users can go for Windows 95-like look for their browser using the Win95 theme.

In his blog post, Vivaldi CEO and Co-founder Jon von Tetzchner has explained how it works:

Changing the entire look of your browser has never been easier. Just click and pick any Theme with Custom Icons in the Themes Gallery. For example, you can get a Win 95-inspired look, with the familiar buttons and colors, or get another look that is artistic with the Hand Drawn style. Win 95

Additional themes are available for viewing in the gallery attached below:

Gallery: Vivaldi 6.0 themes

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, Vivaldi 6.0 also gets new Workspaces option where users can arrange and organize multiple tabs accross various heads, like Work, Travel, News, Sports, among others.

The video below shows how the Workspaces feature functions:

Aside from these major changes, the latest version of the browser also gets many more improvements and bug fixes. The full changelog is given below:

Changelog 5.7 to 6.0



New [New] Enable Workspaces

[New][Themes][Icons] Allow for icon customisation in themes (VB-90222)

[New][Mail][Drag-and-drop] Allow dragging a mail to a label, flags, or custom folders (VB-56533) Address Bar [Address bar] Adding a space in the URL field doesn’t unselect the item (VB-95720)

[Address bar] Cannot hide address field with escape unless the input is focused (VB-67300)

[Address bar] Don’t autocomplete on domains for URLs found in bookmarks (VB-96153)

[Address bar] IDN-Domains are not shown as they should (VB-95111)

[Address bar] Misclassifies URL as search when auto-complete encounters second forward slash (VB-96116)

[Address bar] Run the wrong item when using the search engine nickname (VB-95605)

[Address bar] Search not added to typed history from the dropdown (VB-95284)

[Address bar] The address field is repositioned after loading extension buttons (VB-96098)

[Address bar] Typed history dropdown ignores the first item (VB-95411)

[Address bar] Wrong item when going back to the first item (VB-94960) Downloads [Download] Executable downloads getting stuck (VB-96216)

[Downloads] Intentional download protection bypass breaks downloads when downloading from a private IP address (VB-94568) Extensions [Extensions] Badge is not updated between windows (VB-83875)

[Extensions] Button not hidden when extensions aren’t enabled (VB-96230)

[Extensions] Event missing when opening links in new tabs (VB-94302) Languages [Languages] Add Catalan (VB-80698)

[Languages] Add Punjabi (VB-82009) Linux [Linux] Glitchy text on tab titles (VB-89891)

[Linux] “Show Quit Confirmation Dialog” option not bound to Ctrl+Q on Linux (VB-58771) macOS [macOS] Setting up a Gmail account via the Mail app with Vivaldi as the default browser you get a black window (VB-95984)

[macOS] Window controls overlap toolbar buttons with low UI zoom (VB-96372)

[macOS] Window does not restore to fullscreen after restart (VB-92099)

[macOS][Address bar][Zoom] Size should follow UI zoom (VB-95592)

[macOS][Menus] Show UI toggle in the menu doesn’t update menu state (VB-94067) Notifications [Notifications] Deduplicate identical, similar, and updated notifications (VB-95610)

[Notifications] “You have # new mails” doesn’t open Mail (VB-96386) Panels [Panels] Width not remembered when narrower than the default (VB-93838)

[Panels] “Windows” panel is still named “Window” (VB-95329) Quick Commands [Quick Commands] Enabling both “Keep last entered value” and “open on nickname match” makes QC otherwise unusable (VB-94987)

[Quick Commands] First character sometimes gets swallowed with quick typing (VB-96214) Search [Search] Change the default search engine to DuckDuckGo for unsupported regions

[Search] Esc hides the search field popup if the text is unconfirmed (VB-92708) Sessions [Sessions] Add command to toggle panel and menu container for session list (VB-96311)

[Sessions] Can’t close “Open session” with Escape key (VB-94780) Settings [Settings] Add a Setting to “Disable Title Bar”: needs further work (VB-51942)

[Settings] Add option to reset all toolbars (VB-94541)

[Settings] Change the name of “Hide Title Bar when Tabs Are Not on Top” to “Show Title Bar” (VB-96318)

[Settings] Configure Client Hints Brand list [‘Sec-Ch-Ua’ in Network settings or via search]: work in progress (VB-95508)

[Settings] Enable ‘Hide Title Bar when Tabs Are Not on Top’ by Default (VB-96133)

[Settings] Start Page settings scrollbar doesn’t respect the “Use Simple Scrollbars” (VB-94791)

[Settings] Text overlaps in Sec-Ch-Ua (Client Hints) preview (VB-96563)

[Settings] Window controls and Menu misaligned when ‘Tab Bar disabled’ and ‘Hide Title Bar When Tabs Are Not on Top enabled’ (VB-95259)

[Settings][Sec-Ch-Ua] Custom brand masking validation (VB-95508)

[Settings][Themes] Preview background clips through border (VB-94804) Speed Dial [Speed Dial] Open all bookmarks context menu does not work (VB-95309)

[Speed Dial] Transitions on mail panel auto-toggle (VB-96097)

[Speed Dial] Settings height doesn’t match the view (VB-95131)

[Speed Dial] Thumbnail name not visible when dragging over (VB-90047) Tabs [Tabs] Can not detach tabs or move them between windows (VB-96139)

[Tabs] Can spill out of the viewport if the activated tab is in an accordion (VB-96325)

[Tabs] Close tab does not focus next tab on the right but 2nd next (VB-93784)

[Tabs] Do not change the active tab when tabs from the closed window are moved (VB-94749)

[Tabs][Keyboard] Recently Used does not cycle over all tabs (VB-95229) Themes [Themes] Setting PNG as background as repeating image doesn’t work (VB-78506)

[Themes] Use a higher resolution image in the Beach theme (VB-95810) Toolbars [Toolbar editor] Elements become invisible in the defaults bar (VB-96234)

[Toolbars] Artefacts in Extensions and Zoom control buttons (VB-95125)

[Toolbars] Add confirmation dialog to toolbar reset (VB-95348)

[Toolbars] Editor closes on toolbar clicks (VB-95343)

[Toolbars] Editor has empty defaults when toggling UI (VB-95401) User Interface [UI] The sharing dialog should say Vivaldi and not the ext-id (VB-94741)

[UI][Settings] Increase the height of the main bar, with the “Hide Title Bar when Tabs Are Not on Top” setting (VB-96310) Windows [Window management] Pinned tabs are not saved when closing the window with Alt+F4 (VB-92921)

[Windows] Menu and window controls misaligned (VB-95112)

[Windows][Downloads] Downloading executables never finishes (VB-96216)

[Windows][Settings] Extra space in maximized view with the hidden toolbar, tabs at the edge, and tabs hidden. (VB-96340)

[Windows][Updates][Installer] Delta updates are not working, resulting in the full installer being fetched on a second check for updates (VB-96225) Crash [Crash] On opening links from the external app (VB-96321)

[Crash] Opening private window (VB-96576)

[Crash][Mail] Setting up Gmail with Oauth (VB-96169)

[Crash][Profiles] Closing a secondary window after having used the Guest profile once (VB-96419)

[Crash][Profiles] When closing Guest windows (VB-96322) Other [Blocker] Clearer ad & tracker blocker state icon(VB-95717)

[Bookmarks][History] Always display full URL (VB-95633)

[Chromium] Upgraded to 112.0.5615.132

[Clock] Default icon doesn’t display time (VB-96549)

[Commands] Add a command for default page zoom (VB-95031)

[Developer Tools] No window controls (VB-96089)

[Drag-and-drop] URI list can not hold multiple URLs and this should be handled (VB-95836)

[Keyboard][Speed dial] Keyboard movement in the speed dial on a subfolder no longer works (VB-82549)

[Performance] Enable Profile-guided optimization by default

[Reader] Upgrade readability (VB-95544)

[Status bar] Missing fragment part of URL (VB-95582)

[Status] Overlay has a transparent background (VB-95573)

[Welcome page] Adjust to new toolbar layout (VB-95691) Mail, Calendar, and Feeds 1.5 Calender [Calendar] Broken VTIMEZONE data, and some more small issues (VB-95260)

[Calendar] CalDAV multi-get now retries with the smaller batch in case of error (VB-94722)

[Calendar] Can not drag to copy event exception (VB-96118)

[Calendar] Can not invite non-contacts as event participants (VB-95429)

[Calendar] Can not navigate to tasks without time in the tasks list (VB-91642)

[Calendar] Continuation “arrows” look wrong (VB-96297)

[Calendar] Dialog editor input element context menu limited (VB-94496)

[Calendar] Editing a long event shifts the view away from the editor (VB-95280)

[Calendar] Error “Username or URL missing” trying to sync local event (VB-95452)

[Calendar] Event pasted with wrong time (VB-96039)

[Calendar] Include time and location in invitation emails (VB-95459)

[Calendar] Long recurring events do not show in view if the start day is not visible (VB-95262)

[Calendar] No reminder for recurring events if more than one hour before the event (VB-95522)

[Calendar] Occasional error on Start Page (VB-96158)

[Calendar] Reminder for recurring event shows repeatedly (VB-95698)

[Calendar] Setup, space character before “visit our help pages” link (VB-95162)

[Calendar] With multiple accounts using the same username can result in passwords not being retained (VB-96006)

[Calendar][CalDAV] Make sure calendar data is not re-loaded too often from db (VB-94988)

[Calendar][Mail] Consistent margins and change colors for Calendar Invite emails (VB-95607)

[Calendar][Mail] Event invite doesn’t include email signature (VB-95458)

[Calendar][Panels] Tasks panel event icons overlap title (VB-93856)

[Calendar][Settings] Cannot delete Google Calendar (VB-95663) Mail [Mail] Added commands for moving to/from Archive (VB-91639)

[Mail] Align flexible spacer to panel width in all toolbars (VB-96463)

[Mail] Asks permission to open PDF attachment (VB-96188)

[Mail] Compose the opening in the reading tab (VB-89530)

[Mail] Compose tab contents partly lost on restart (VB-91134)

[Mail] Drag to ‘Archive’ does nothing when the account has no archive folder (VB-6104)

[Mail] Feeds don’t show if no mail accounts are set up (VB-96440)

[Mail] Hide the Reply-To address when it matches the From address (VB-95135)

[Mail] Messages with a Junk flag but not in the actual Spam folder are not shown in All Messages / Junk (VB-94145)

[Mail] Nothing happens when archiving and setting “add archive folder when missing” enabled (VB-96110)

[Mail] Only warn on From/Reply-To mismatches cross origins (VB-95118)

[Mail] Search field not above mail list (VB-96268)

[Mail] Search jumps upon navigating to the mail tab (VB-96344)

[Mail] Sent messages not uploaded to IMAP /Sent (VB-96189)

[Mail] Things break when composing and sending a large message (VB-93168)

[Mail] Toolbar doesn’t show the menu button with the title bar hidden (VB-95977)

[Mail] Upload command stuck in the buffer for Gmail messages (VB-96541)

[Mail][Feeds] Offline accounts and RSS feeds were removed from the panel after the update (VB-96072)

[Mail][Keyboard] ‘g’ key does nothing if returning from an added tab (VB-96174)

[Mail][Panels] Don’t adjust the mail search width with panel on the right side (VB-96412)

[Mail][Pop3] Can not delete mail on server (VB-95654) Feeds [Feeds] Respect encoding when importing OPML (VB-95568)

You can find more details on these features on Vivaldi's official blog post. You can download Vivaldi 6.0 from the official website.