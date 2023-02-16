Vivaldi 5.7 is out with improved Window Panel, better shortcuts, and Mail enhancements

Vivaldi has released a new update for its privacy-focused and feature-packed browser. Version 5.7 is now available for download on Windows, Linux, and macOS, bringing customers improvements for the Window Panel, better keyboard shortcuts, and Mail enhancements.

What is new in Vivaldi 5.7?

The Window Panel = Windows Panel . Vivaldi's Window Panel is a unique feature that makes life easier for those working with multiple browser windows, tabs, and stacks. Previously, the Window Panel provided a tree view of the open tabs only in the current window, but now you can see and manage all your Vivaldi windows with tabs and stacks inside them. The updated Windows Panel now has a search box, so tab hoarders can find the page they need in their never-ending sea of tabs.

Auto-mark mail as read. Vivaldi's built-in Mail client is slightly different from mainstream email services, and it has two separate states for emails (seen and read) to provide customers with more powerful mail management. However, some customers are used to their mail providers automatically flagging an email as read, so Vivaldi now supports this feature. Previously, flagging mail as read was a manual action.

Improved keyboard shortcuts. Vivaldi Mail now lets you assign custom keyboard shortcuts for flagging mail as spam or not spam.

In addition to three major feature changes, Vivaldi 5.7 has a massive list of bugfixes and minor changes. You can find them in the official release notes.

The Vivaldi browser is available on the official website. You can download it on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android.