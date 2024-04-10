Start11 gets Windows 11 24H2 optimizations as the latter breaks other customization apps

Stardock is rolling out a new update for Start11 v2. Version 2.07 is now available for download with a few important changes and fixes for the bugs reported by users. To get the latest version, open the configuration panel, click About, and press the Check for updates button.

Stardock says version 2.07 will bring improved taskbar animations and fix related bugs. The latest version is also more stable when performing complex search queries.

Although we are still a few months away from the release of Windows 11 version 24H2, Start11 v2 is already offering customers under-the-hood optimizations for the upcoming Windows update.

With this release, we are primarily focusing on improvements to animations on the taskbar and squashing a few bugs that have been reported by the community. Also in this release, we are improving stability for complex search queries as well as a continued focus on the upcoming release of Windows that is currently known as Windows 11 24H2.

The latest Start11 v2 update comes right after Microsoft started blocking various UI customization apps and even preventing upgrades on systems with programs like StartAllBack and ExplorerPatcher without any warning. However, Start11 v2 users are not affected by Microsoft's slightly odd crusade.

Unlike StartAllBack and ExplorerPatcher, which rely on legacy Windows code to tweak the user interface in Windows, Start11 uses its own code to do its software magic. Therefore, removing the Windows 10-era taskbar from Windows 11 version 24H2 should not break Start11 or prevent you from getting to the latest release once it is available.

Later this year, Microsoft will be releasing as significant update to Windows 11 that is referred to as 24H2 and as part of this release, it looks like Microsoft will be removing legacy code from the OS. The removal of this code is impacting any Windows 11 application that leveraged this functionality but Start11 and Start11 v2 are not impacted.

