Warhammer 40K Space Marine II PC hardware specs are out along with lots of hands-on previews

We are now just over a month before developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment's sci-fi third-person shooter Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is officially released on September 9. Today, a bunch of hands-on previews of the game were posted on a number of media outlets.

So far, the previews have been mostly positive. IGN enjoyed its time with the game, especially with human co-op players, but it notes the bots that replace human players if none are available are not that smart. GameSpot also liked the preview build but had some issues with learning about its customization options.

The minimum and recommended PC requirements of #SpaceMarine2 are now available 👇 pic.twitter.com/vVo2OPTRLj — Focus Entertainment (@Focus_entmt) August 6, 2024

Focus Interactive has released the final PC hardware requirements for Warhammer 40K: Space Marine II on its X account. Note that the game will require the use of a solid-state drive for storage in your PC gaming rig. Otherwise, the game won't need a high-end PC to run.

Minimum (1920x1080, 30 fps, low graphics preset)

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X / Intel Core i5-8600K

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 6 GB VRAM, AMD Radeon RX 580 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 75 GB available space - SSD Required

Recommended (1920x1080, 60 fps, ultra graphics preset)

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X / Intel Core i7-12700

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: 8 GB VRAM, AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT / Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 75 GB available space - SSD Required

If you want to play the game four days earlier on September 5, you can pre-order the Gold Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles for $99.99 on Amazon, or you can do the same for the PC version via Steam.

