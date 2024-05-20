MultiVersus launch trailer reveals Friday The 13th's Jason and Agent Smith from The Matrix

We are less than 10 days away from the relaunch of MultiVersus. The free-to-play brawling game from developer Player First Games and publisher Warner Bros. Games will officially go live on May 28, several months after the development team decided to pull the game offline to refine it.

Today, the game's cinematic launch trailer was released, and it revealed two more playable characters that will be added to MultiVersus. One is Jason, the hockey mask-wearing serial killer who is the star of the Friday The 13th film franchise. The other is Agent Smith, the evil AI who's the main antagonist in The Matrix movie series.

Those two characters will join the roster of fighters in the game, which will include Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, the Joker, The Iron Giant, Bugs Bunny, and many more.

The development team has been updating the game's official website with more info on the new version of MultiVersus over the past few weeks. One new feature that should interest everyone is the Rifts Mode, which adds a PvE part to the game aside from its online PvP modes.

Player First Games says Rifts Mode will include a tutorial section before players are put to the test in Seasonal Rifts. It states:

Seasonal Rifts have unique stages, skins, characters and mutators, that make them both memorable and challenging. Rifts get more tough as you progress, so it might take you an entire season to battle your way to the finish line.

The Rifts Mode can also be played online as a co-op mode with friends, and everyone will be able to share the rewards that will be given out after matches.

MultiVersus will officially launch for the PC, along with Sony's PS4 and PS5 consoles, and Microsoft's Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X consoles.