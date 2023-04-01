Weekend PC Game Deals: Bundled boomer shooters, EA specials, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble brought forth two new bundles this week, so we start things off with an old-school-FPS-inspired boomer shooter collection.

This Bigger and Boomer bundle carries Impaler for $1, followed by Forgive me Father, Viscerafest, and The Citadel in the second tier if you put down $12. Going for the full bundle will cost you $18, which adds on the titles Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, Graven, Deadlink, and Nightmare Reaper.

The next bundle is filled with Vampire Survivor-style Bullet Heaven titles. Everything is included in a single tier here, which are: Rogue: Genesia, Boneraiser Minions, Nomad Survival, Bounty of One, Just King, Scarlet Tower, Neon Sundown, and Rependium. All eight games are yours for putting down $8.

Another double freebie offer landed from the Epic Games Store this week, letting you claim The Silent Age and Tunche.

The Silent Age comes in as a point-and-click adventure where you step into the shoes of a time-traveling janitor who is tasked with saving humanity from extinction. Meanwhile, Tunche tells the story of a group of friends restoring peace to the Amazon Rainforest. Both solo and co-op play is possible here for this beat-'em-up.

The two games are free to claim on the Epic Games Store until Thursday, April 6. Dying Light Enhanced Edition and Blazing Sails are coming next week as freebies.

Free Events

If you're looking to try out new games through the weekend, it's all about indies this time on Steam.

Up first is Across the Obelisk, a deckbuilding RPG roguelite with support for up to four players for cooperative action. Continuing the cooperative streak, the whacky mini-golfing experience Golf With Your Friends is also free-to-play this weekend, offering support for up to 12 players.

Lastly, Midnight Ghost Hunt is a newly released, multiplayer hide-and-seek variant where both the hunters and ghosts get chances to get back at each other at various points in rounds.

Big Deals

Our latest big deals list can be seen below, and thanks to a massive publisher sale by EA, many classics from its coffers are present here:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store is still in the middle of its spring sale, and it has a final giveaway attached to it. A DRM-free copy of Deep Sky Derelicts is yours to claim for free from the store's front page for the next couple of days. Here are some more highlights from the ongoing sale:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

